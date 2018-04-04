Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Jamey Johnson Bringing Country Music to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | September 10, 2017 | 5:13 p.m.
Jamey Johnson Click to view larger
Jamey Johnson

American country singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, on Hwy. 246 in Santa Ynez,
at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

After attending Jacksonville State University for two years, Johnson joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. During his eight years of service, he found comfort through the art of music. He began writing and often performed these originals for his fellow Marines.

After leaving the Marines, Johnson began playing his music at various bars in Montgomery, Ala. In 2000, he moved to Tennessee to pursue a professional country music career. By 2005, he'd signed a recording contract with BNA, and a year later released his debut album The Dollar.

After a tour supporting the album, Johnson simultaneously went through a divorce and was dropped from the label. During this time, he removed himself from the spotlight and wrote tracks for country artists, such as George Strait, Trace Adkins and Joe Nichols.

In 2008, Johnson signed onto Mercury Nashville Records and released his second album That Lonesome Song, which included hit singles "In Color," which reached No. 9 on the Billboard country chart, and "The High Cost of Living."

The album was certified gold and earned Johnson multiple nominations at the 2009 Country Music Association Awards. He was awarded Song of the Year for “In Color.”

In 2010, Johnson’s follow-up album Guitar Song was met with universal acclaim from top music critics. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart, selling 63,000 copies during its first week of release.

Since then, Johnson released a fourth studio album, Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, wrote several chart-topping tracks and has received multiple Grammy Award nominations.

Tickets to see Johnson are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95, and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com. The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.
 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 