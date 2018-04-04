Jamey Johnson Bringing Country Music to Chumash Resort

American country singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, on Hwy. 246 in Santa Ynez,

at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

After attending Jacksonville State University for two years, Johnson joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. During his eight years of service, he found comfort through the art of music. He began writing and often performed these originals for his fellow Marines.

After leaving the Marines, Johnson began playing his music at various bars in Montgomery, Ala. In 2000, he moved to Tennessee to pursue a professional country music career. By 2005, he'd signed a recording contract with BNA, and a year later released his debut album The Dollar.

After a tour supporting the album, Johnson simultaneously went through a divorce and was dropped from the label. During this time, he removed himself from the spotlight and wrote tracks for country artists, such as George Strait, Trace Adkins and Joe Nichols.

In 2008, Johnson signed onto Mercury Nashville Records and released his second album That Lonesome Song, which included hit singles "In Color," which reached No. 9 on the Billboard country chart, and "The High Cost of Living."

The album was certified gold and earned Johnson multiple nominations at the 2009 Country Music Association Awards. He was awarded Song of the Year for “In Color.”

In 2010, Johnson’s follow-up album Guitar Song was met with universal acclaim from top music critics. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart, selling 63,000 copies during its first week of release.

Since then, Johnson released a fourth studio album, Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, wrote several chart-topping tracks and has received multiple Grammy Award nominations.

Tickets to see Johnson are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95, and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com. The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

