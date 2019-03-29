Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

Jamie Neushul Is Player of Match in Team USA Win Over South Africa

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 29, 2019

Santa Barbara's Jamie Neushul was named the Player of the Match in Team USA's 22-4 rout of South Africa in the quarterfinals of the FINA Intercontinental Women's Water Polo Tournament on Friday in Perth, Australia.

Jamie Neushul Click to view larger
Jamie Neushul of Team USA prepares to fire a shot against South Africa goalie Stephanie Barry. (Peter Neushul photo)

Neushul scored four goals to lead the Americans into the semifinals. The win also qualified the team for the World League Superfinal in Budapest, Hungary in June. The World League winner qualifies for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“We’re behind where we want to be defensively, but we’re putting some goals on the board and we’re going to work it out and hopefully have a good semifinal and advance from there," Neushul told the media after the game. "I was the recipient of some great passes. Everyone can score on this team and everyone can play great defense.” 

Santa Barbara's Abbi Hill and Kiley Neushul contributed to the U.S. attack, scoring three and two goals, respectively.

