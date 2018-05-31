Jamie Neushul, Paige Hauschild Help Team USA Reach Super League Semifinals

Water Polo

Local players Jamie Neushul scored two goals and Paige Hauschild had one for the USA Women's National Water Polo team in a 12-1 rout of Australia in the quarterfinals of the FINA World League Super Final in Kunshan, China on Thursday morning.

Team USA will take on Russia in the semifinals on Friday.

It was a low-scoring affair to start with Team USA scoring the lone goal of the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead. In the second, the United States defense again held Australia at bay while tacking on two more goals to grab a 3-0 advantage at intermission. In the third the Team USA offense started to click. While Australia would get on the board with a tally, Team USA delivered five goals to take control fo the match at 8-1 going to the fourth. In the final eight minutes they peppered the cage with four more scores to take the game 12-1.



Eight different scorers found the net for the United States who went 3 for 6 on power plays with no penalties attempted. Australia was 0-4 on power plays without attempting a penalty.



“Australia plays a strong, physical game and zoned pretty early and we struggled against this," said Natalie Benson, Team USA Assistant Coach. "We were indecisive and passive and passed up on some good opportunities to get the ball into center and from the perimeter. Their goalie (Gabriella Palm) was reading the shots well. Our defense held it down in the first half, especially in the first quarter, and in the second half we capitalized on offense.”

Goalie Ashleigh Johnson played an outstanding game, making 15 saves.

