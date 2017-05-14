Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Jamie Neushul, Shannon Cleary Help Stanford to NCAA Women’s Water Polo Title

Maggie Steffens, left, and Jamie Neushul hold the NCAA Championship Trophy after Stanford’s 8-7 win over UCLA. It was the third NCAA title for Neushul, an alum of Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Maggie Steffens, left, and Jamie Neushul hold the NCAA Championship Trophy after Stanford’s 8-7 win over UCLA. It was the third NCAA title for Neushul, an alum of Dos Pueblos. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 14, 2017 | 8:10 p.m.

Dos Pueblos alums Jamie Neushul and Shannon Cleary scored goals to help Stanford defeat No. 1 UCLA, 8-7, in the NCAA women’s water polo national championship game on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The title is Stanford’s sixth in program story and fifth in the last seven years. The win was also the 113th NCAA team title overall for Stanford athletics, tying it with UCLA for the most all-time.

This is Neushul’s third national championship as a Cardinal and Cleary’s second.

Maggie Steffens scored the game-winning goal after tipping a UCLA pass and giving the Cardinal possession with 14 seconds left in regulation. They immediately called time out to set up a play.

With nine seconds left, Madison Berggren got the ball to Steffens at five meters and she rifled a rocket to the top of the cage to clinch the championship. Maddie Musselman launched a desperation attempt for UCLA as the clock expired, but it was easily swatted away by Stanford goalkeeper Gabby Stone.

Cleary scored off a Steffens assist to give Stanford a 7-5 lead early in the fourth quarter.

UCLA fought back and tied the score on goals by Maddie Musselman.

Neushul scored two goals for Stanford, while her former DP teammate, Kodi Hill, had a goal and two assists for UCLA. Kelsey O’Brien, a Santa Barbara High alum, played defense for the Bruins.

Neushul and Hill were named to the all-tournament second team. The seniors were part of a Dos Pueblos squad that won 69 straight games and four CIF-Southern Section titles.

Steffens had a hat trick for Stanford, her third of the tournament, and was named the tournament's MVP for the second time. Makenzie Fischer joined her on the all-tournament first team.

Seven 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club players competed at the NCAA Championship tournament in Indianapolis.

Madeline Trabucco (Santa Barbara High/Cal) played a stellar quarterfinal match against UC Irvine's Mary Brooks (805/Clovis West), holding the fifth-ranked Anteaters to a 7-1 deficit before being substituted in the fourth quarter.   Brooks, the Big West MVP, led a comeback in the fourth with two straight goals.  In the semifinal against former 805 teammates Hill and O’Brien, Trabucco kept fourth-ranked Cal in the game versus UCLA before falling 14-11.

Amanda Longan (805/Oaks Christian) anchored third-ranked USC in goal, eliminating Michigan in the quarterfinal before falling to Stanford 11-10 in a hard-fought semifinal, in which she had nine blocks.  

Noozhawk correspondent Peter Neushul contributed to this story.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 