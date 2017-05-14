Jamie Neushul, Shannon Cleary Help Stanford to NCAA Women’s Water Polo Title

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos alums Jamie Neushul and Shannon Cleary scored goals to help Stanford defeat No. 1 UCLA, 8-7, in the NCAA women’s water polo national championship game on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The title is Stanford’s sixth in program story and fifth in the last seven years. The win was also the 113th NCAA team title overall for Stanford athletics, tying it with UCLA for the most all-time.

This is Neushul’s third national championship as a Cardinal and Cleary’s second.

Maggie Steffens scored the game-winning goal after tipping a UCLA pass and giving the Cardinal possession with 14 seconds left in regulation. They immediately called time out to set up a play.

With nine seconds left, Madison Berggren got the ball to Steffens at five meters and she rifled a rocket to the top of the cage to clinch the championship. Maddie Musselman launched a desperation attempt for UCLA as the clock expired, but it was easily swatted away by Stanford goalkeeper Gabby Stone.

Cleary scored off a Steffens assist to give Stanford a 7-5 lead early in the fourth quarter.

UCLA fought back and tied the score on goals by Maddie Musselman.

Neushul scored two goals for Stanford, while her former DP teammate, Kodi Hill, had a goal and two assists for UCLA. Kelsey O’Brien, a Santa Barbara High alum, played defense for the Bruins.

Neushul and Hill were named to the all-tournament second team. The seniors were part of a Dos Pueblos squad that won 69 straight games and four CIF-Southern Section titles.

Steffens had a hat trick for Stanford, her third of the tournament, and was named the tournament's MVP for the second time. Makenzie Fischer joined her on the all-tournament first team.

Seven 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club players competed at the NCAA Championship tournament in Indianapolis.

Madeline Trabucco (Santa Barbara High/Cal) played a stellar quarterfinal match against UC Irvine's Mary Brooks (805/Clovis West), holding the fifth-ranked Anteaters to a 7-1 deficit before being substituted in the fourth quarter. Brooks, the Big West MVP, led a comeback in the fourth with two straight goals. In the semifinal against former 805 teammates Hill and O’Brien, Trabucco kept fourth-ranked Cal in the game versus UCLA before falling 14-11.

Amanda Longan (805/Oaks Christian) anchored third-ranked USC in goal, eliminating Michigan in the quarterfinal before falling to Stanford 11-10 in a hard-fought semifinal, in which she had nine blocks.

Noozhawk correspondent Peter Neushul contributed to this story.