Jamie, Ryann Neushul Help Team USA Reach Gold-Medal Game in New Zealand

Water Polo

The Neushul sisters, Jamie and Ryan, combined for four goals to help the USA Women's National Water Polo Team defeat Canada 16-11 on Saturday and reach the championship game of the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Team USA will play Australia for the gold medal on Sunday (11:10 p.m. Saturday).

Jamie Neushul, a Dos Pueblos and Stanford alum, scored three goals and Ryann, a senior at DP who is headed to Stanford, tallied one goal in the high-scoring game.

Rachel Fattal led the U.S. with four goals.

Abbi Hill, a junior at Dos Pueblos, is also on the U.S. team.




