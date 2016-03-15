Jamie Sharpe, Becca Baxis Power Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Over San Marcos

Lacrosse

Jessica Delgadillo scored a quick goal at the start and Jamie Sharpe went off for seven goals, leading Dos Pueblos to a 15-11 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos on Tuesday.

It was the Chargers' first win against their crosstown rivals.

"It was a tight game, but we showed up with our best lineup and played an intense and fierce game," said DP coach Samantha Limkeman.

Becca Baxis "played the best game of her life," said Limkeman. She had four goals, seven interceptions in the midfield and several stops on defense.

Limkeman praised the defensive play of Tara Van Hoorn, Serina Applebaum, and Megan Caird. "Serina was key in her awareness of the ball and setting up a tight defense," she said.

Goalie Carly Schwan had six saves.

Dos Pueblos improves to 4-2.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .