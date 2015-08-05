Jamie Slone Wines Welcomes New Member to Tasting Room Team

Advice

Kate Jones is the newest member of the Jamie Slone Wines tasting room team, joining veteran Becky McCulloch, along with owners Kym and Jamie Slone.

Kate has been in the Santa Barbara area for over 7 years spreading the love and serving customers within the food and hospitality industry.

Jamie Slone says, “Kate brings with her an engaging personality, a love of wine, and she just exudes our brand. She gets how to make customers feel special and is focused on providing them an Outstanding Santa Barbara County wine experience. We’re thrilled to have her join our team.”

Jamie Slone Wines specializes in limited production premium wines harvested exclusively from the best vineyards in Santa Barbara County.

Fascinated by the diversity of Santa Ynez Valley’s grape growing regions, Jamie Slone (a former radio broadcasting executive and professional race car driver) and his wife, Kym, pride themselves on producing handcrafted, authentic and compelling wine from special vineyard sites with subtle nuances and characteristics that tell a particular wine’s story.

Kate Jones adds, “The valley’s unique east to west mountain ranges allow us to showcase the diversity of the terroir and produce a distinct portfolio of red blends, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and more.”

—Jamie Slone owns Jamie Slone Wines.