Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Barack Obama’s Lonesome Ride to the Supreme Court

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | February 28, 2016 | 5:15 p.m.

“Shoot. Me. Now.”

Then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., scribbled that note to an aide in a committee hearing. The rising star never liked listening to other people give speeches, which is what the Senate is about. The freshman legislator was restless to move up Pennsylvania Avenue already.

Three simple words may foretell how well the now-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court legacy ends.

In the shocking wake of Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, Obama has a plum chance to leave his writing on history’s wall by changing the balance of the high court.

That chance seldom comes around. It’s the luck of the Irish that may have a curse on it in rough seas — with a bitter presidential maelstrom brewing.

Irony abounds, because only the Senate has the power to approve or deny Obama’s pick. The Southern-accented place once known as “The Plantation” often moved like molasses.

It’s now a place he has to study all over again. That’s a problem in the Oval.

There’s no love lost between Obama and the Senate. His personal — or impersonal — history with that proud body will come home to haunt him in filling the seat that belonged to arch conservative Scalia for 30 years.

When he worked in the Capitol, Obama spent little time cultivating allies in the Senate. Instead, he was on a national best-selling book tour.

Sadly, this style earned antagonism from the Republican caucus, led by the crafty Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and indifference from many Democrats. Obama was too cool for their school.

McConnell, who declared early his goal of making Obama a one-term president, is determined to deny Obama a hearing for his nomination, because he thinks he can. McConnell fights hard. He and his band of Republicans are Southern without the charm.

In younger days, Obama’s mentor was the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., the master of reaching across to Republicans to pass laws. But even now, in his final year in office, Obama has no special pals in the Senate to shoot the breeze or talk strategy with.

It’s no secret that he sees himself as the best strategist and speechwriter in Washington.

Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy were senators who belonged to the institution, which helped them get things done as president.

Hard-headed Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., supported Obama in 2008, over another senator, Hillary Clinton of New York, but has been coolly rebuffed over the years when he visits the Oval Office to give advice.

Something that rubbed Reid the wrong way: Obama giving Republicans an extension of President George W. Bush’s tax cuts. Too often on deals, Obama seemed to be playing solo, as one does on a campaign. Governing, however, is usually a contact team sport.

Obama had best be prepared to do something he hates — old-fashioned politicking, turning on the charm he likes to save for large gatherings.

Senators like to be cajoled and courted, appealed to for their help in saving the day. They like presidents to know the stories of their states. Horse-trading could happen over the phone — if President Bill Clinton was on the line. He knew members of the House of Representatives, too.

That’s because politics is still sometimes measured in camaraderie, even in days of poisoned public discourse. A major moment of meaning brings out the best and the worst in people.

The contentious Clarence Thomas nomination hearings back in November 1991 became a tragic circus under the gavel of Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del.

No matter whom he names as his nominee, Obama needs more than 50 votes in a Republican majority. No matter whom he names, it will be close to 50-50 if he can pick off a few Republicans, better team players than Democrats.

As Obama takes on the gauntlet thrown down by McConnell — head on — he has right on his side. A confirmation hearing 10 months before he leaves office is plenty of time.

Didn’t Thomas nab his seat (52-48) a year before his benefactor, President George H.W. Bush, faced voters?

In the Senate, Obama was seen as a showhorse, not a workhorse. This is his last chance to change that.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 