Sunday, July 15 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Brett Kavanaugh a Perfect Supreme Court Apprentice for Donald Trump

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | July 15, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court donnybrook is on. Senators are staking out positions on the Hill. All 49 Democrats have to hang together to win, plus one Republican pro-choice woman.

Don’t even call the nominee a “conservative stalwart.” Call Brett Kavanaugh a hard-right partisan warrior.

President Donald Trump sure knows how to pick them, like raspberries on a vine.

With showmanship, Trump presented Kavanaugh to the nation as his high court nominee, as if he were the next “Apprentice.” Which, in a way, he is. Trump likes picks who “look the part.”

Yet under the Ivy League veneer, Kavanaugh is the meanest Republican in town, second only to Trump. And I mean, mean.

Washington remembers his ferocious pursuit of President Bill Clinton in 1998 and 1999 as staff for independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s investigation into an affair that didn’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.

Kavanaugh, author of the shamelessly salacious report in his early 30s, made a name for himself in the Starr chamber.

Judges are meant to have some measure of mercy. Kavanaugh showed none to Clinton nor, for that matter, to young, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Starr’s lawyers accosted, threatened and interrogated her for nearly 12 hours.

Well, that was show business in the late 1990s. But Kavanaugh had only just begun his take-no-prisoners stride. In late 2000, he joined George W. Bush’s legal team, to make sure a man who lost the popular vote would become president. Compliments of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 Bush v. Gore ruling. That’s what Republicans mean by “one man, one vote.”

Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom Kavanaugh clerked, was one of the five. His place is the empty seat Kavanaugh aspires to fill. It’s sweet when things work out.

Then Kavanaugh polished his White House résumé by working in the Bush White House, rubbing elbows with the president. Did they banter about their wives both coming from West Texas?

As I write, Kavanaugh is visiting Capitol Hill to meet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., losing no time after the announcement. A shrewd general on the Hill, McConnell is expected by experts to prevail.

But don’t count out the canny Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Schumer has Kavanaugh’s number. He knows who he is. This can be a small town, where people know the good and bad on both sides.

Schumer will stake his party’s ground on affordable health care and reproductive rights, each on the line.

Kavanaugh deftly reworked his stand on presidential power over time, in the White House and as a federal judge. He who would have happily driven a popular president out of office in times of peace and prosperity now says a president should be left alone to interpret the Constitution as he sees fit. They should not be sued, investigated or even questioned while in office, as Clinton was.

Kavanaugh’s championing vast presidential power makes him Trump’s darling — or apprentice — in the face of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation.

How cleverly he tailored himself for Supreme Court robes. And he’s only 53.

Once again, Trump proves the master of distraction. Remember family separation on the border and Scott Pruitt’s resigning as head of the Environmental Protection Agency in disgrace? Old news now.

Ahead, if you thought June was hot, July will burn. Trump could tear up the NATO summit over small change. He may say something gauche over tea with the Queen, like asking what Buckingham Palace is worth.

Then there’s a little love fest set in Helsinki, Finland. If Trump treats Russian President Vladimir Putin better than NATO allies, then our world will be turned upside down.

But the ratings! And don’t forget to watch President’s Apprentice: Supreme Court Season.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 