Sunday, July 22 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Does Donald Trump Really Care About America?

By | July 22, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump really doesn’t care if we’re living in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s world. Do you?

Critics are confounded that Putin thumped Trump to the ground at their man-to-man meeting. But it’s clear as can be: Putin has lived his life for this moment on the world stage. Even the World Cup flawlessly played into his plans.

Extremely bright, and bitter at the United States for crowing that we “won” the Cold War, the former top spymaster is winning a new Cold War.

Spare the smelling salts for shocked pundits who cry Trump failed to be forceful at the Finland face to face, after his outlandish rudeness to NATO allies at a Brussels summit beforehand.

Our un-American president really doesn’t care if Putin undermined the 2016 election to make him the victor — even as he lost the people’s vote. If that resulted in Trump’s win, great.

Why would he really care about fair play in our public square? American democracy: It’s just another word for nothing much left to lose, nothing to write home about in Trump’s book.

Oh, Trump doesn’t crack books. If he did, he could look up “evil genius” in a 1700 work by sparkling English playwright William Congreve, The Way of the World.

We in the liberal world were loathe to admit Trump may be just that. He’s crass, no fun, lacking a shred of class. He brings out the worst in wide swaths of America. And he really doesn’t care when people hate him.

I saw at least one evil genius onstage at the stunning Helsinki news conference that befuddled Washington and sobered presidential historians. Many ashen “wise men” like Leon Panetta, chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, are up in arms at how Trump threw government intelligence “under the bus.” They saw a tragic performance on the world stage. Others conjured words like “betrayal” and “traitor.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gave the bravest denunciation among a handful of Republican senators who spoke out. But he’s not present at the Senate scene, desperately ill from brain cancer.

Also offstage were the 12 Russian military intelligence officers, just indicted for election interference by special counsel Robert Mueller, the straight man with perfect timing. Until now, the White House press looked like starved orphans. Reporters cannot live on tweets alone. Here was a grand drama “lying” in plain sight.

The news media, covering the surreal scene, had a great awakening. They got galvanized as they questioned Trump and Putin about U.S. intelligence showing Russia deviously influenced the election and public opinion in Trump’s favor. It also tore the Democratic crazy quilt base that Hillary Clinton never wove together. (Putin and Trump share a Hillary hate complex.)

The demand hung in the air: Who do you believe? Trump declared he accepted Putin’s word that Russia did not meddle. That was that. His own people were sold down the river.

That’s exactly how he’d act if the leaders were in league, right?

Meanwhile, back in 2016, President Barack Obama did little to alert the public to Russian hacking. Too cool to confront beyond “cut it out,” the orator-in-chief played into Putin’s hands.

I love the new energy, after the news media fell down on the hard job of covering the ugly Trump campaign and White House career. They finally reported the two foreign leaders Trump treated worst were women, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Britain’s Theresa May. Coincidence?

Trump is exhausting and insulting, a strategy to wear and tear down the news media as an “enemy” he is at “war” with. (If we don’t defend ourselves, nobody will.) Given Trump’s poison down the freedom-of-the-press well, this new spirit may have come too little, too late.

The news media should shine a light on backstory. Cable pundits like David Gergen call Putin a “thug.” That simplifies a complex world power and his motives. Give Putin this: He really does care about Mother Russia.

We were wrong to invite Poland and Hungary into junior varsity NATO, to threaten and circle Russia after the Cold War. That was taunting and humbling to a broken superpower.

Putin reads like a lead character in a Russian novel — far from finished.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 