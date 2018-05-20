Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Donald Trump Breaks Bread, Glasses and Republican Party at Lunch

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | May 20, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

POTUS coming to Tuesday lunch.

Translated, the president of the United States is joining 50 Republican senators in the Capitol to crash their private Tuesday lunch. Nobody is glad to hear this on the Senate side. We love the constitutional separation of powers. The Senate is the last citadel of democracy, they say.

We in the news media are free as birds here on the Hill, compared to the cramped Dickensian quarters of the White House press corps. Except when the hungry bear comes around and looks like he’d eat us for lunch.

But President Donald Trump is on the menu and he’s not looking for love. He’s not there to ask after the missing 51st Republican senator, John McCain of Arizona, suffering a rare brain tumor.

As a presidential aide put it, “He’s dying anyway.” Whether any senator will challenge that callous remark remains to be seen. Somehow I doubt it.

Let’s steal into the ornate room and anticipate the one-way conversation. Here’re a few broad brushstrokes of how the Senate lunch is likely to go down.

Quickly, it’s clear Trump is not there to consult on foreign policy in the Middle East. He knows best for Israel and Iran: He loves one and hates the other, simple as that. Bloodshed in Gaza at the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem? Gimme a break.

It’s safe to say Trump has a reckoning in mind at the one-year mark of the Russian investigation. The probe, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian hacking and influencing the 2016 election pecks at his head and haunts his tweets.

It’s the logical catalyst for the visit. His lawyers are girding for a long summer, but they tell him he can win this rumble. We’re street fighters from New York.

Pause for a tirade against soft-spoken Attorney General Jefferson Sessions, Trump’s most ardent fan in the Senate. He recused himself from the Russian investigation, which Trump cannot comprehend. Didn’t Sessions know he was there to protect him from what’s happening now? Hiring him was the biggest mistake, the only mistake, I made.

In his usual brutal style, Trump may deliver a missive for the 2018 cycle. Everything’s so great except for that “collusion” investigation. There is no collusion!

In so many words, he’ll tell senators that he expects absolute loyalty always when they’re out in their states on the stump. Or else they will be — “Fired!” The room breaks up, but he’s serious.

His voice rising, Trump could threaten to campaign against and crush anyone who speaks a word against him. He will do it, too, without a moment’s notice, breaking glasses of tradition. They know it and that is why they sit silently with their white cloth napkins folded in their laps.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has an epiphany: He’d rather be a riverboat gambler somewhere other than here.

Once the Grand Old Party, the Republicans succumbed to Trump’s dark “personalismo” politics, defined as the practice of glorifying a single leader. The party is there to serve him, not the other way around.

There’s no love — or even like — lost between Trump and anybody in the room. More than any American president in history, Trump’s an interloper in his party. He’s ridiculed a few men in the room, two on his way to winning the Republican Party nomination: Sens. “Liddle Marco” Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and “Lyin’ Ted” Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Telegenic Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., the only one who denounced Trump on the floor, might run late for the date. Trump would taunt him for not running again.

Other than that, folks, Gina (Haspel) is going to be fantastic at the CIA. And new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the allies would be mad at me if we ditched the Iran deal. I’m like, really? Let’s do it!

Cue to tape on how much Trump hates anything with President Barack Obama’s name on it, like Obamacare. Thunder and fury cross his face. McCain saved Obamacare by one vote and forbade Trump to attend his funeral.

For dessert, Trump declares that when he and Kim Jong-un win the Nobel Peace Prize, he’ll deserve it more than Obama.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 