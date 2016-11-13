Jamie Stiehm: In Blow to Women, America Won’t Let Hillary Clinton Make History

Wednesday brought a blue tragic morning, and 59 million people share my sorrow. We the women are shell-shocked and gobsmacked.

Hillary Clinton even won the popular vote — salt in the cut. If a bright shining leader of her generation came so close to being the first female president, only to lose, what woman will win the White House in our lifetime?

There are two Americas. Women leaned toward Clinton. Black women were her strongest supporters. But men elected Donald Trump — meaning mostly white men, with some help from Latinos.

Sex, power and privilege. That’s the deep story of this election. The nation was just about ready for a woman president, after the first black president. It’s a shame President Barack Obama didn’t quite get there for her to make — or break — history, too.

Watching election night returns at the festive Woman’s National Democratic Club, suddenly I had a sense we had hit an iceberg around 9. The hullabaloo hushed.

The world is crumbling around us, a voice at my table said. But polls said Clinton had a comfortable advantage over her rambunctious trash-talking opponent, New York’s gift to humanity, Trump. (Didn’t the Titanic captain say, “God himself could not sink this ship?”)

“If she (Clinton) loses, it’s not her fault,” said Hanna Sherrill, 30, who earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience. “She’s done everything she can. People wanted a reason to distrust her.”

Sherrill volunteered on the Clinton campaign in two key states, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

With Trump in the center of the public square in 2017 — all of 2016, too — we have lots more public “ discoarse” to look forward to: It won’t be pretty, folks. His lieutenants, Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich and Rudy Giuliani, will lead the rabble.

If you like Obama, enjoy his eloquence up until Jan. 20. Then darkness at noon.

“How can this be the same country that elected Obama twice?” asked Adrian Bondy, 30, a neuroscience post-doctoral student and a family friend. He and I stayed late at the club, until the last dog died.

This heartbreaker brings us back to Al Gore in 2000, who also won the popular vote but lost the prize.

I remember Clinton declaring then, we need to get rid of the ridiculous frock-coated Electoral College, an 18th-century relic. State by state does not reap fair-and-square results at the end of the day. Did someone say rigged?

Political obituaries are flying fast through the air. What we hear: The former secretary of state and senator was a “flawed” candidate. Obamacare was a bust.

“Less educated” whites are not getting ahead, angry at Washington’s institutions. Clinton’s private email server at the State Department and FBI Director James Comey’s clumsy malfeasance made her seem secretive and untrustworthy.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who hounded her with a smirk, was a persistent enemy who did some damage. She’s not “likable.” And don’t forget, Clinton’s an elitist — while Trump represents the common man.

But let’s be real. Those things, perhaps perceptions, hurt Clinton, but the real reason she lost is getting lost. She lost because this country is at war with itself, even rural and city dwellers set apart.

Trump, the New York City boy, shrewdly stoked the divides — racial, ethnic, religious and especially ratcheting up the anti-woman rhetoric. He loved the classy campaign chant, “Lock her up,” as if Clinton was a Salem witch. No decent Republican stopped the vilifying.

Earlier in the evening, the man on my left was the German deputy ambassador, Boris Ruge, who told me Chancellor Angela Merkel believed Clinton’s election would be a major step toward promoting the equality of women.

Clinton, who mended a hundred fences around the world after President George W. Bush’s wars of choices, was more than worthy. The world knew it more than we did.

Wisconsin going red was a personal slight. Michigan made the Upper Midwest neighbors a blow to Clinton. Who knew?

The millennials we heard from were, like, WTF? Congress, the White House and the U.S. Supreme Court, too?

Bondy summed up: “The dark truth is that a lot of people liked his (Trump’s) racist, sexist message.”

Yet more than half of us voted for a worthy woman to be president. Cold comfort in American democracy.

— Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. The opinions expressed are her own.