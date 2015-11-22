Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Jamie Stiehm: In Wake of Paris Terror, Obama Seems At Sea

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | November 22, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

“​Ich bin ein Berliner.” — President John F. Kennedy in West Berlin, 1963, to a cheering multitude.

Given the terror in Paris, it was a bad week for the American president to be away in the Philippines and on other foreign travel.

For the soaring rhetoric that comes so easily to President Barack Obama went AWOL when ISIS, the terrorist force rising in Syria and Iraq, struck France.

How simple to say something in French, to make “tout le monde” (all the world) feel we are with them.

When the heart of Paris takes nearly 500 civilian casualties — including young people out on a Friday evening — our head of state must be the mirror of our collective horror, grief and outrage.

President Bill Clinton wept when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was murdered and led a huge bipartisan delegation on Air Force One to attend the funeral. That’s on a scale seldom seen.

Cerebral Obama is more “contained” than he claimed ISIS was just hours before the outbreak of terror. But you tell me, was he meeting the moment well?

Speaking on the militant attacks, Obama appeared uncharacteristically cross, off-guard and annoyed at the question of changing the modest Syrian refugee policy.

The current plan is to take in about 10,000 Syrians fleeing violence in their country, at which Republican governors, presidential candidates and some senators are balking.

Obama accused Republican critics of being afraid of “widows and orphans” seeking shelter on our shores. At a summit in Turkey, he stated nothing would get better if he were “just more bellicose.” He even suggested the only thing some were doing is “talking as if they’re tough.”

War-weary Obama, who opposes the call for ground forces as futile, is counting the days left before Election Day 2016. (Less than 365!)

I’m all for the president speaking freely from the bully pulpit to articulate his core beliefs in his last year in office. To his credit, Obama gave voice last week to why we, a nation of immigrants, can’t shut down what the Statue of Liberty symbolizes: a welcome to poor and oppressed peoples.

“Slamming the door in their faces would be a betrayal of our values,” Obama said overseas.

In the Capitol, however, I can say some of Obama’s comments abroad fell flat at home.

Senate Republicans, even the few who wish him well, strongly feel the vetting process refugees will go through needs to be explained more fully to lawmakers. The concern is that a cell of terrorists might “present” as refugees to come into the United States.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it was no time to “browbeat” or talk down to Republicans, the majority party in the Senate. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agrees with Republican colleagues that a “pause” in the Syrian refugee plan is warranted.

But there is no reason this debate can’t wait to be conducted here. Timing is everything, and right now the focus is on France, not us. Swift and sure in resolve, France clearly doesn’t need our help in waging war; even FBI agents sent to Paris are not in the thick of the investigation.

Although Obama was traveling in Turkey and Asia and couldn’t physically be in Paris, the brilliant orator among us could have been sending bouquets of roses and a profusion of sympathy and solidarity to brokenhearted France.

Among friends — and the French are our oldest friends, since the Revolutionary War — character counts in a crisis. Never more so than when there is a searing death in the family. Deaths out of time and season, I might add.

Among the victims, nobody was planning to die that day in the City of Light, plunged into darkness.

In the Folger Theatre, two blocks from the Capitol, the Shakespearean play Pericles opened as the lantern burned. In his famed funeral oration, the Athenian leader Pericles spoke straight to Obama’s message: “We throw open our city to the world, and never by alien acts exclude foreigners from any opportunity of learning or observing, although the eyes of an enemy may occasionally profit by our liberality.”

Kennedy in Berlin. Pericles in Athens. Obama, missing his moment.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 