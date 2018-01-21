Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Pitch-Dark Democracy Is Perfect for Donald Trump

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | January 21, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

Old and new Washington met under the Capitol dome as the hours counted down to midnight Friday, when the government lights might go out. It was only Wednesday, but what a long week already.

President Donald Trump’s vulgar profanity, insulting Haiti, El Salvador and African countries in a White House meeting, changed everything. The air is fraught as lawmakers wrangle over the immigration status of 800,000 “Dreamers” who came to this country as children.

Seldom seen: Senate Democrats so fighting mad, trying to prevent a mass deportation.

The showdown may end in a government shutdown if no agreement is reached on the Dreamers deal. The government is running on borrowed time and money. But nobody knows if Trump meant what he said Tuesday — or Thursday.

Pitch-dark democracy: a perfect way to mark an unpopular president’s one-year mark on Jan. 20.

Then 94-year-old Bob Dole, a beloved Republican senator from Kansas from 1969 to 1996, was honored at a Rotunda congressional ceremony. Time stood still as senators from the old days showed up, etched with more lines, but remarkably hale. Former Sens. John Breaux, D-La.; Christopher Dodd, D-Conn.; Trent Lott, R-Miss.; and Richard Lugar, R-Ind., were there.

It almost seemed the grandfather Ohio Clock was wound back in time, as if marble busts might break into speech.

Did I mention Trump was there? Hard to miss a guy who is 6-feet-3-inches tall and 239 pounds — so he says. But the sublime beauty of the setting was that Trump had to listen, as a guest in the House of Representatives. The speakers upheld the old ways Congress used to work — actually work, giving and getting on both sides.

Trump was captive in their element, at an away game.

Elizabeth Dole, once a senator from North Carolina, spoke sweetly of “the man I love with all my heart. I’m so proud of you, Bob Dole.”

Then she evoked the late Sen. Everett Dirksen — just “Ev Dirksen” to her. The famed Illinois Republican, who led major civil rights bills to passage, declared, “I’m a man of fixed and unbending principles, the first of which is to be flexible at all times.”

Elizabeth Dole said it best: “This is how the American republic was built.”

Dressed in blue, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., couldn’t resist a sly ladylike dig. Gesturing to the statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Army uniform, she noted he was a five-star general, adding that was a harder achievement than becoming president.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., showed Dole, in a wheelchair, a warmth that could not be missed, not even by Trump.

In a voice that grew stronger with each breath, Dole thanked House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other leaders for their kind words.

“They probably aren’t true, but they were extremely nice,” he quipped.

Dole’s wit was always as dry as Kansas wheat in the sun. He epitomizes the World War II generation. As a soldier, he was wounded in battle in Italy and awarded two Purple Hearts. He worked “across the aisle” with Democrats, including Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., on food stamp legislation.

That was then. Now, Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., tells reporters in the hall that six senators, three from each party, had reached a “true bipartisan compromise” on a Dreamers bill. It allows more than $1 billion for construction of Trump’s border security.

“This (negotiation) was not easy,” he said. “It’s the only game in town.”

Yet, more trouble in paradise: Durbin was the only Democrat in the room when Trump used the foul language that led to a U.N. human rights rebuke. Durbin put the word out to the world, so Trump might repay him with spite and malice. If a shutdown is political suicide, if it hurts his party, what does he care?

Imagine that. Getting even with your enemies, at all costs.

Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, both Arizona Republicans, seized the delicate moment to defend the news media and denounce Trump’s notion of “fake news.” Thanks, fellas.

After the Dole honors, we wished the era of good feelings would last at least 10 minutes. But we’re back to the rude present. And nobody knows who’s afraid of the dark.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 