Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:35 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Jamie Stiehm: Lost in Planned Parenthood Debate, Is Foresight and Courage of Margaret Sanger

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | October 4, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

Q: Quick, who was Margaret Sanger

A: A champion for modern womanhood that we don’t hear about in history textbooks. Yes, she was an avant-garde figure who lived in Greenwich Village. Yes, she opened the first birth control clinic in a Brooklyn storefront. Yes, she was banned in Boston. 

Thank you, Margaret Sanger.

How little has changed since you founded Planned Parenthood — the major women’s health care provider Republican lawmakers threaten to “defund.”

That kind of sore talk was nothing new to you. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaking Thursday at the Washington Ideas Forum hosted by The Atlantic and The Aspen Institute, defended Planned Parenthood from critics in Congress.

“Not one federal dollar goes to pay for abortions,” she noted. “All I can say is we’ve been in that world before. ... I’m talking about a world where women committed suicide rather than go forward with a pregnancy.” 

Speaking of the threat to cut off access to cancer screenings, Warren said, “They’re going to have a real fight on their hands. Let them do it.” 

A century ago, Sanger sat before a House committee, fielding the “sometimes hostile questions of congressmen,” as biographer Jean H. Baker described the scene. 

Used to fire, Sanger deftly handled her congressional squad. So did Hillary Clinton on the civilian deaths at Benghazi (she has to face the same committee on her email server), but it’s not pretty to see a woman get harassed by a gaggle of ganders. 

Apparently, that’s still the treatment you get if you are president of the organization Sanger founded.

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards gamely answered questions from a House panel last week. Yet the chairman, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, treated his witness so rudely that he left people gobsmacked.

Sanger, a nurse galvanized by immigrant women’s plight, started a movement that traveled the world. She invented the term, “birth control,” and publicized contraception as a way for women to control their destiny — she saw too many women die in childbirth on the job.

Also advancing American women’s status at the same time, in the same spirit, was suffrage leader Alice Paul in Washington.

Both were early 20th-century women, only six years apart. The leaders were also jailed for their actions roughly 100 years ago. Birth control was seen as “pernicious” and to this day is frowned upon by Rome and the pope.

Sanger and Paul departed from the old ways of being “good girls” as they defied authority. Paul was not one to obey President Woodrow Wilson, the main target of her Votes for Women movement.

In their eyes, they were not there in the public square to compromise, but to realize their bold vision of women’s emancipation. They were not friends, but allies on different fronts of a shared struggle.

As Sanger put it, she followed her own compass:

“I never asked advice. I just kept going, night and day, visualizing every act, every step, believing, knowing that I was working in accord with ... a moral evolution.”

They were each improvising, as they were pioneers leading into the unknown. Neither felt their work was ever finished.

There’s much to learn right now from Sanger’s fiery civil disobedience in these times when women feel under siege in Congress.

In my favorite Sanger story, she is gagged onstage in Boston, to protest the mayor’s ban on her speaking on birth control in the 1920s.

In a dramatic scene, Harvard historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Sr. read her speech while she was gagged. This took place in 1929.

Sanger led a full life of passion, to borrow Baker’s phrase. Men found her captivating. Her family life was streaked with the loss of a young daughter, Peggy.

An intense presence, she went door to door on her crusade. She soon launched a magazine, The Birth Control Review, and organized international conferences.

Sanger’s early turning point was on New York’s Lower East Side, where she saw Sadie Sachs, 28, beg a doctor to tell her how to prevent another pregnancy, saying it would kill her.

“Tell Jake to sleep on the roof,” he said. The next time Sanger went to the Sachs apartment, Sadie was gone from a botched abortion. 

“It was the dawn of a new day,” Sanger wrote. She was so right. 

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 