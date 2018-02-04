Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:43 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Rebounding from a Tough Week for Politics, Trains and Newspapers

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | February 4, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

Loss can come at you all at once, leaving you free-falling into a new land without a map.

Three things I love — politics, trains and newspapers — have seen better days. That was so dramatically illustrated last week that not even I, the rosy optimist, could deny they took a palpable hit.

Within 24 hours of the State of the Union, a train carrying Republican members of Congress crashed into a truck, killing one man in the vehicle. What a terrible “jolt,” a senator said. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., was riding on that train. Many lawmakers brought their families. Thankfully, most passengers emerged shaken, but unharmed.

Six were injured, and two doctors, members of the House of Representatives, treated them at the wrenching scene in Virginia. The journey began as a high-spirited party jaunt out of the capital for the annual retreat in the scenic West Virginia country.

A bright day — so it seemed — to build unity. Nothing like this has ever happened on the annual retreat for either party. What kind of dark omen is that? It was an Amtrak train, my favorite way to travel.

How surreal the wreckage was on the morning after President Donald Trump gave his crowing speech to the chamber, half cheering, half silent. Republicans greeted him like a conquering Roman emperor. Democrats looked they were about to be thrown to the lions.

Trump never heard that a House divided cannot stand. He doesn’t mind, anyway, what President Abraham Lincoln said some 150 years ago, on the eve of the Civil War. The champions of the young immigrant “Dreamers,” such as Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., looked aghast as Trump compared this set of 800,000 immigrants to gang murderers.

Cutting against political custom, Trump said nothing directly to Democrats to reach out for common ground. The word “bipartisan” was said only once. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, later said that Trump has no interest in anyone who didn’t vote for him. I think that’s right.

So, Tuesday night was not a high-class performance. Trump’s words were short, hard, simple. The appeals to the flag and national anthem were swipes at those NFL players who chose to kneel at the playing of the national anthem — to protest police violence against black men.

No, it wasn’t my first rodeo. Up in the press balcony, we hear Trump’s voice. More to the point, we see the entire sweep of lawmakers’ faces. For an hour or more, we read them. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was not that hard to read.)

Starry solo artist President Barack Obama generated a sea of lawmakers clambering to shake his hand, on both sides of the aisle. I’m told Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton loved the love-in, knowing in their DNA it’s important for democracy to gather in a theater of harmony once a year. Amid policy, each strove to strike a high note of togetherness, especially Clinton.

I’ve never seen so few (frozen) handshakes across the lines. When the speech was over, Democrats stole away in a silent protest of their own. I did not see a senior member of the Senate, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. She had pressed Trump for a clean (stand-alone) bill for “Dreamers.” He said yes on Tuesday and no on Thursday.

So democracy is crumbling. Train travel is stressed, as Republicans like building roads much better. My northeast trips up to Philadelphia and New York are a pleasure, the train half the fun for a California girl. Crossing the Susquehanna River tells me I’m nearing the Mason-Dixon line.

And the Los Angeles Times is waning — worse yet, “unraveling.” I read the story on The New York Times front page: What a slight.

Newspapers go with me on my way, like many train travelers. I’ll admit, I noticed newspapers were read more closely when I crossed east.

But don’t go; don’t leave all at once.

Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 