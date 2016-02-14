Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Jamie Stiehm: Trump and Sanders Mirror Their Populist Doppelgängers

By Jamie Stiehm | @jamiestiehm | February 14, 2016 | 5:15 p.m.

Populism reborn in American democracy. It all began with Andrew Jackson, the swaggering president who could be Donald Trump’s best antebellum chum.

And Bernie Sanders, you’re a ringer for William Jennings Bryan, the famed prairie populist of the 1890s, whose “Cross of Gold” speech electrified the nation.

Many seek an explanation for what’s going on in the rough and tumble of 2016, with the startling rise of Trump and Sanders as leading presidential contenders.

Every so often, a populist rises — to the surprise of elites. So far, the case is textbook. The American body politic still has a populist streak, especially in trying times for the working and farming class.

Trump and Sanders have constituencies with one thing in common: marginalization, with the work they do. That’s the writing on their walls.

But never have two populists emerged as perfect opposites, Trump on the right and Sanders on the left. Call it an extraordinary eclipse of our political sun.

Speaking to a force field of voter fury out there, Trump and Sanders are both capitalizing on that frustration, amassing fierce followings of which other candidates can only dream.

The trouble for Hillary Clinton in this small-craft-warning weather is that she can’t even pretend to be a populist.

With all her establishment credentials, such as her Eastern education at Wellesley and Yale, and her recent fancy Wall Street speeches, the lady’s an elitist. Despite her claims, she is an insider, not an outsider.

The former first lady, senator and secretary of state has a plum résumé to beat all, but she’s not winning new hearts and minds — not among young women who can’t remember the women’s movement. That’s too bad.

Let’s go back to Jacksonian democracy, a darling of historians. Yes, they adore the seventh president, whose first act in office was to open up the white mansion to unruly masses for a party.

The Boston Brahmin sixth president, John Quincy Adams, who had just lost to Jackson, had hurried home to Massachusetts.

In 1829, it was a new day in the capital. It was not unlike a reality show that just came to town from Tennessee.

The star was “Andy” Jackson, the general who whipped the British at the Battle of New Orleans — after the War of 1812 was done.

Jackson, fierce in word and deed, silenced questions with a glare. A slaveholder of 100 enslaved people, he was ruthless when it came to the status of slaves and American Indians.

The Abolitionist Movement began on his watch, in 1833. His presence was as aggressive and intimidating in person as Trump’s in debates and speeches.

Like Trump, Jackson was a stubborn man of a few fixed ideas. One gem was “Indian removal” — have you heard of the Trail of Tears? — and the other was closing the Bank of the United States.

Just as Trump wants to displace and remove thousands of immigrant people and build a wall to keep the Texas-Mexico border “safe” from fleeing people, Jackson removed a whole people — the Cherokee tribe — from their homeland in the Southeast. Thousands were sent on a forced march to the barren Oklahoma territory.

Closing the Bank of the United States, a Philadelphia institution that Jackson considered the hub of Eastern elites, didn’t work out so well.

The economy soon spun into the Panic of 1837, the depression that broke out the year the old warrior left office.

Clearly, the tattered nation was worse off than Jackson found it. The General, as he liked to be called, went home to the Hermitage, his plantation near Nashville. A dangerously simple man. 

Trump, despite his massive wealth, hits populist chords when he attacks globalization and the resulting American job loss at home.

He incites resentment against immigrants in a mean-spirited way Jackson would envy for his hateful anti-Indian campaign.

Sanders, a senator, is in Congress, so he is not an outsider, but he is a populist in his relentless pursuit against Wall Street “rigging” the financial system.

In his call for fairness, he’d find a soul mate in Bryan, who once declared, “What we need is an Andrew Jackson to stand, as Jackson stood, against the encroachments of organized wealth.”

There you have it. Populism comes round again.

— Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: @jamiestiehm. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 