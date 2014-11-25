Jamie Wood: Digital Detoxing — Creating the Right Boundaries Around Your Devices

With the holiday season upon us, marketing campaigns have kicked into high gear with many advertisers trying to convince us we need a new gadget, or at the very least, update the one we currently have with fun accessories and apps.

It seems to be commonplace thought that no one should live in this modern technological world without some sort of device within arm's reach 24/7.

Actually, according to an IDC Research Report, 79 percent of smartphone users have their phone on or near them for all but two hours out of the day. This same report stated that 29 percent of cell owners could not imagine living without their phones. There has even been a new term coined called “screen sightedness” due to the increased rates of short sightedness among youth because of smartphone use.

This is just scratching the surface on the endless statistics and reports from all regions of the globe that are singing the same tune: We are simply using our devices too much. So how does one navigate this technological world where everything is literally at our fingertips and more and more communication, whether personal or work related, is expected to be instant?

The answer is boundaries — boundaries at home, boundaries at work, boundaries in social settings and boundaries in nature. Yes, we all may want to take a photo of some inspiring vista at the top of a mountain, but if you didn’t take the time to truly be present to the awe and wonder of that natural setting, was it really worth it? On a physiological level, many doctors would tell you no. You do not experience the same restoring, soothing and stress-relieving effects nature has on your system when you are not being present to it.

Now, this may not seem like a big deal to some, but with stress being the main reason for hospital visits, absentee employees and overall diminished quality of life, you may want to rethink the power of getting outside without your devices handy.

These boundaries do not have to be difficult, rather a simple rethinking or rewiring of habitual patterns. The key is to bring awareness into exactly why you are using your devices. When you begin to ask this question each time you check your phone or open up your laptop, you will start to understand your habitual patterns. You will gain insight into not only what you spend your time on, but at a much deeper level, why are you doing it? Fear, anxiety, loneliness, desire, boredom, lack of confidence and aspiration are all emotions that can drive us and can become a source of distraction when we are not creating balance in our lives.

Each of us must learn to manage our phone or computer usage time for what is right for our particular environment and circumstance. What may be easy for some may be almost unbearable for others. Whatever it is, keep a strong dedication to the boundaries you set for yourself and don’t fall into the trap of thinking “you can’t function without it” or “I have to just check this one thing.”

The truth of the matter is, not only can you function without having your devices on and nearby all the time, but you can do so more effectively, efficiently and with less emotional imbalance.

Try one of these basic boundaries for a week and notice what arises.

» Wait at least 15 minutes after you first get up to check your phone or turn on your computer

» Spend time outside everyday without looking at your phone.

» Keep devices out of the bedroom.

» Create a specific charging station in your house for your phone and laptop.

» Buy an alarm clock.

» Set a time in the evening by which you stop using your devices.

— Jamie Wood is the owner of Sanga Living & Sanga Retreats, a company dedicated toward helping people Live Life in Balance.