Jan Campbell Leaving Santa Barbara Foundation

By Lisa Dulyea for Santa Barbara Foundation | November 2, 2017

Jan Campbell, who has been the driving force behind the philanthropic services department at the Santa Barbara Foundation for the past eight years, is leaving the foundation.

During her tenure, Campbell helped the almost 100-year-old foundation fulfill its mission of helping the people of Santa Barbara County connect to their passions, while creating robust and vibrant communities.

In addition to her ability to form lasting relationships, Campbell's strategic thinking and foresight were instrumental in two of the foundation's most successful initiatives — LEAF and Community Caregiving.

Campbell's tireless work ethic caused her to quickly move from managing events and giving groups, to a senior development role and, ultimately, into her current position.

Although her roles shifted during her tenure, the one thing that remained constant is her admiration for the people she's met along the way. From co-workers to donors, the outpouring of caring is what has meant the most to her.

"Every day for the last eight years has been one of learning, listening, anticipating, connecting the dots and believing in the power of philanthropy to do truly amazing work for a community that I love so deeply," Campbell said.

Although Jan said she will miss the rewarding work and all of her colleagues, she is looking forward to the future.

She plans to pursue her passions of engaging capital markets to invest in systems change, creating and supporting efforts that increase economic opportunities for local girls and women, and enjoying more time with her husband, two daughters and dogs.

"It will be hard to imagine the foundation without Jan as our ambassador in chief," said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"She gave us everything she had to give and more," he said. "I look forward to continuing our collaboration going forward, because, whatever she does will surely intersect with our mutual passion for building philanthropy throughout Santa Barbara County."

The Santa Barbara Foundation will conduct a search for a new chief philanthropic officer. Gallo, and other senior members of the management team, will assume Campbell's duties to ensure adherence to the foundation's mission and values and a smooth transition.

—  Lisa Dulyea for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

