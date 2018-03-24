Jan Campbell Named New Executive Director of Domestic Violence Solutions

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is proud to announce the appointment of Jan Campbell as its new executive director.

Campbell brings a wealth of powerful knowledge and expertise to the position. She is a long-time Santa Barbara resident and active leader in the nonprofit community, with more than 30 years of experience in leadership and community engagement. Her background includes fundraising, grant writing, marketing and communications.

“I am excited to take on the executive leadership position at Domestic Violence Solutions,” Campbell said. “The board and staff have done outstanding work to deliver on the mission of the agency, and I am dedicated to building on the strong foundation they have established.

“As a long-time supporter and advocate of DVS, I look forward to actively participating in their critical and impactful work.”

Jan most recently served as the chief philanthropic officer at the Santa Barbara Foundation. In that position, she oversaw the foundation’s community investment and donor services functions, and together with her team, raised and stewarded hundreds of millions of dollars for the foundation and its initiatives.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jan Campbell as our new executive director,” said Maura Mitchell, DVS board president. “Her deep experience in the nonprofit world, combined with her leadership skills and passion for DVS’ mission, make her the perfect next leader for our agency.”

Campbell will be working hand-in-hand with current executive director Charles Anderson until his retirement in June to ensure a seamless transition for the agency.

“I am confident that Jan will build on the great work Charles and the DVS staff have done, increasing our impact throughout Santa Barbara County,” Mitchell said.

DVS is thankful for all that Anderson and his team have done to strengthen the agency. Under his leadership, DVS increased its North County shelter capacity to 60 clients from 28, remodeled and redecorated all of its facilities, and returned the agency to solid financial footing.

With Campbell’s guidance, the agency will continue to provide safety, shelter and support to domestic violence victims and their families.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors. DVS also operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides comprehensive counseling services to men, women, and children affected by domestic violence.

Click here for more information about Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, or call 805.963.4458. Click here to make an online donation.

— Julia Black is the marketing and communications specialist for Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.