Jan Harzan to Divulge ‘The Truth About UFOs’ in Talk to Channel City Club

By Channel City Club | March 31, 2015 | 4:49 p.m.

Jan Harzan, executive director of the Mutual UFO Network, will speak of the topic of “The Truth About UFOs” to the Channel City Club during a luncheon Wednesday, April 15 in the Sierra Madre Room at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort.

Harzan
Jan Harzan

Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Harzan recently retired from IBM after 37 years in the information technology business. His interest in UFOs began at age 8 when he read an article on Donald Keyhole and NICAP in Argosy magazine.

Based on this and other research he and his brother did over the next two years, they made the decision to build a flying saucer believing that electromagnetic propulsion was the key to how these craft were able to travel such great distances. While in the process of doing this, they were visited by a real UFO, no more than 30 feet from them, with no visible means of propulsion other than making a humming noise, before shooting off over the horizon.

This event profoundly changed their lives. As a result of this experience, Harzan pursued finding the answer to the technology these craft display believing that a breakthrough would revolutionize transportation and energy on our planet.

As part of his drive to find the answer, Harzan attended UCLA School of Engineering and received his bachelor of science degree in nuclear engineering. After college, he was hired by IBM, thinking that only a company of IBM’s stature and funding in basic research could solve this problem. Thirty-seven years later, Harzan is still looking for the answer to how all this works. As a member of the MUFON Business Board, he has been instrumental in leading MUFON’s Strategic Planning, as well as creating the Case Management System (CMS) used for UFO reporting, tracking, and investigative follow-up.

Harzan resides in Newport Beach with his wife, Annette, and their two children. Jan was named executive director of MUFON on Aug. 1, 2013.

The cost to attend the April 15 luncheon is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by Friday, April 10. Payments can be mailed to Channel City Club, P.O. Box 2247, Santa Barbara, CA 93120, or call 805.564.6223 or email [email protected]. Click here for more information and reservation information.

 
