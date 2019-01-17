Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, January 17 , 2019, 8:55 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Jane Ayer Named to Rona Barrett Foundation Board

By Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation | January 17, 2019 | 7:56 a.m.
Jane Ayer
Jane Ayer

Public relations/marketing executive and Santa Ynez Valley resident Jane Ayer has joined the Board of Trustees of the Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable housing and wellness services for low-income seniors.

Ayer began her career in 1974 as a college intern at Atlantic Records, working with its celebrated roster of talent, including Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Aretha Franklin, and later moving on to represent Elton John and his company Rocket Records.

In 1983, she joined Universal Studios and worked on major PR campaigns with such Hollywood legends as Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon, Tippi Hedren, Janet Leigh and Charlton Heston.

Ayer has worked on numerous Oscar campaigns and out-of-the-box PR adventures with filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Cameron Crowe, William Friedkin, Ken Burns, Taylor Hackford and Richard Attenborough.

Since founding Jane Ayer Public Relations in 1991, she has represented a diverse range of clients and projects in music, film, animation, TV, film festivals and publishing.

“Jane’s tremendous communications and marketing background will be a valuable resource in our ongoing community outreach projects and events,” said Rona Barrett, founder/CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

“While her business acumen is highly regarded, she is also a caring, concerned citizen who wants to help build a better a future for our vulnerable seniors,” Barrett said.

In addition to her career, Ayer has been involved with nonprofit organizations and causes including the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Motion Picture and Television Fund, British Academy of Film & Television Arts, Ted Danson’s American Oceans Campaign, and National Arbor Day Foundation.

“I’ve watched with admiration how Rona’s vision of affordable housing for seniors has become a reality with the opening of the Golden Inn & Village,” said Ayer. “I look forward to serving as a trustee on this action-oriented organization.”

The Golden Inn & Village, an affordable housing complex partnership of the Rona Barrett Foundation and the Housing Authority of the county of Santa Barbara, opened its doors to low-income seniors in December 2016.

In late 2017, the Golden Inn & Village was awarded two National Awards of Excellence from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

A former resident of Los Angeles, Jane and her husband Steven Soles, a singer/songwriter/producer/musician, have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for some 12 years.

— Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 