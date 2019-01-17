Jane Ayer Named to Rona Barrett Foundation Board

Public relations/marketing executive and Santa Ynez Valley resident Jane Ayer has joined the Board of Trustees of the Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable housing and wellness services for low-income seniors.

Ayer began her career in 1974 as a college intern at Atlantic Records, working with its celebrated roster of talent, including Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Aretha Franklin, and later moving on to represent Elton John and his company Rocket Records.

In 1983, she joined Universal Studios and worked on major PR campaigns with such Hollywood legends as Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon, Tippi Hedren, Janet Leigh and Charlton Heston.

Ayer has worked on numerous Oscar campaigns and out-of-the-box PR adventures with filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Cameron Crowe, William Friedkin, Ken Burns, Taylor Hackford and Richard Attenborough.

Since founding Jane Ayer Public Relations in 1991, she has represented a diverse range of clients and projects in music, film, animation, TV, film festivals and publishing.

“Jane’s tremendous communications and marketing background will be a valuable resource in our ongoing community outreach projects and events,” said Rona Barrett, founder/CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

“While her business acumen is highly regarded, she is also a caring, concerned citizen who wants to help build a better a future for our vulnerable seniors,” Barrett said.

In addition to her career, Ayer has been involved with nonprofit organizations and causes including the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Motion Picture and Television Fund, British Academy of Film & Television Arts, Ted Danson’s American Oceans Campaign, and National Arbor Day Foundation.

“I’ve watched with admiration how Rona’s vision of affordable housing for seniors has become a reality with the opening of the Golden Inn & Village,” said Ayer. “I look forward to serving as a trustee on this action-oriented organization.”

The Golden Inn & Village, an affordable housing complex partnership of the Rona Barrett Foundation and the Housing Authority of the county of Santa Barbara, opened its doors to low-income seniors in December 2016.

In late 2017, the Golden Inn & Village was awarded two National Awards of Excellence from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

A former resident of Los Angeles, Jane and her husband Steven Soles, a singer/songwriter/producer/musician, have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for some 12 years.

— Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation.