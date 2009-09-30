Jane Cleora Cicileo, 1927-2009

Posted on September 30, 2009 | 6:57 p.m.

Source: Saundra Jacobs

Jane Cleora Cicileo of Santa Barbara died Sept. 25, 2009, at age 81.

Jane was a local icon whose dedication to her family and community will never be forgotten. Born in Warsaw, Va., on Oct. 1, 1927, Jane was one of six children from Sophie Lee and John Coates. The siblings, in order of age, were: Margaret, John Henry, Frances, Idel, Jane and Eleanor.

Jane was affectionately known as “Honey” by her siblings and cousins because they all said she was so sweet. Sophie Lee’s lineage can be traced back to the Robert E. Lee family in the South. It was always talked about in the family that Robert E. Lee may have lost the war, but he did it with dignity and pride. That’s how Jane Cicileo died, with dignity and pride at a nursing home near her daughter, Saundra Jacobs in Orange County, after living in Santa Barbara for 42 years.

Jane gave birth to her first child, John Michael, on Oct. 7, 1954. She later had three more children, Julie Margaret born Sept. 21, 1958, Saundra Frances born July 22, 1961, and Paul Kenneth born Sept. 7, 1963. Jane is survived by her youngest sister, Eleanor, all her children and eight grandchildren: David, Daniel, Douglas and Desiree Cicileo, and Sarah, Annie, Emily and Laura. Jane has two great-grandchildren from David Cicileo: Elijah and Hanna Grace. Jane also has three great-grandchildren from Sarah and Tim Collins: Liam, Owen and Mayah; two great-grandchildren from Annie and Bryan Hatch: Cayden and Charlotte; and one great-grandchild from Emily and Steven Goodwyn: Jacob.

Jane and her husband, Paul John Cicileo (deceased), moved to Santa Barbara in 1966. That is where she raised four small children as a single mom after her divorce from Paul Sr. Jane was a caterer by trade and worked in the Santa Barbara and Montecito area for four decades. She was known as “The Best of the Best” when it came to service to the rich and famous. She served politicians from President Ronald Reagan at the Klinger Estate to President Bill Clinton, and numerous senators and congressmen from across the country, including Los Angeles Archdiocese Cardinal Mahoney. She served the many celebrities that resided in or visited the Santa Barbara area for the past 40 years, such as Jane Seymour, Fess Parker, Kirk and Michael Douglas, and Jonathan Winters, to name a few.

Along with her ability to cater to the elite, Jane was also a fabulous cook in her own right. She could turn leftovers into a gourmet meal, and often practiced on her own family meals. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, and we are fortunate to have her turkey stuffing recipe to remember her. Yorkshire pudding to accompany a prime rib was also a favorite of hers.

Jane served as the local PTA president as she put her children through school, and later volunteered in her church and the community. Jane also was a caregiver to several local elderly ladies, including socialite Agnes vanEck.

Jane leaves a legacy of cousins, nieces and nephews on the East Coast. But none will be remembered more than Janet Johnson, and Tommy and Charles Logan, children of Jane’s oldest sister, Margaret Logan; Wanona and Johnny Best, children of Jane’s older sister, Frances Best; and Jane Revere, one of the daughters of John Henry Coates. Both older sisters were namesakes for Saundra and Julie’s middle names, and Jane Cicileo was Jane Revere’s namesake.

Jane will be buried at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, on Thursday, Oct. 1 — on what would have been her 82nd birthday. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. at the Cemetery Chapel, with a 2 p.m. service and a 3 p.m. burial. A reception will follow at the home of Michael Cicileo.

Jane’s memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara, and all who knew Jane are welcome to attend. A reception will follow at the church.

Another memorial will be held at the home of her daughter Saundra Frances Cicileo-Jacobs in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Oct. 17. Details will be mailed/e-mailed.