Jane Esahak-Gage Edges Karen Schultz by 1 Second in Reef & Run Mile Swim

Swimming

Jane Esahak-Gage, an eight-time Kona Hawaii Ironman Triathlon finisher and a world long-distance triathlon age-group champion, took the women’s title in Thursday’s Reef & Run Series one-mile ocean swim at East Beach.

Esahak-Gage, 55, finished in 23 minutes, 51 seconds to place fifth overall. She edged out Santa Barbara’s Karen Schultz, 37, by one second.

The overall winner was Taylor Steffen of Santa Barbara in 20:49. The 18 year old completed an impressive Semana Nautica swimming performance. He also took first in last Sunday’s 3-mile swim and was runner-up in Saturday’s 1-mile and last Thursday’s Reef & Run mile.

Taylor earned Semana Nautica Male Swimmer of the Year honors.

Santa Barbara High’s Jake Ballantine, 15, also completed a terrific Semana Nautica. He placed seventh in Thursday’s swim (23:55), was runner-up in the 5k trail run on Tuesday and finished second in the 5-mile biathlon last Thursday.

Masters swimmer Steven Hunt, 70, finished fourth overall in Thursday’s mile swim in 23:08.