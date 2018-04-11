Jane Haser-Sawyer of Santa Barbara, 1930-2018

Posted on April 11, 2018 | 11:07 p.m.

Source: Dana Petersen

Jane Haser-Sawyer, Feb. 13, 1930-Feb. 24, 2018

Jane (Durney) Haser-Sawyer was 88 years old when she passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to the Lord.

She was born in Conneaut Lake, Penn., to her beloved parents, Dorothy (Paddock) and Louis Durney. She was delivered by her Grandma Durney at home.

Brother James David predeceased her in 1999 and she is survived by younger brother Randy Louis, who resides with his family in Houston.

Her childhood was spent in Pennsylvania, surrounded by extended family. She spoke fondly of that era, and she especially cherished the close bond that she had with her Grandpa Durney.

The family moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where Jane graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1948. She was accepted to Colorado Women's College, however, Jane chose marriage and motherhood.

She married David Atkins on May 29, 1949. Although the marriage was not meant to last, Jane was blessed with her first two daughters, Sherry Lou (David) and Beverly Jayne (Fred).

On Aug. 25, 1955, Jane married the love of her life, Gayton Elmer Haser. Their union produced three more children for Jane to cherish: one son, Douglas Warren (Nora) and two more daughters, Dana Lynn (Leif) and Nikki Dorothea (Ron).

These were the treasured years of being a stay-at-home Mom and wife.

Sadly, Jane became a widow at the young age of 50 when Gayt passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51. Thankfully, she had rejoined the workforce and worked for Peter K. Miller, an orthodontist.

Pete and his wife Pat became her lifelong friends, and loved and supported Jane throughout the rest of her life.

Her focus on family continued as she began to welcome and adore the job of "Grandma." From 1975-95, Jane was blessed with 11 grandchildren:

Jesse Watson, Lisa (Watson) Carroll, Dana (Seibly) Weinzettl, Evan Seibly, Kellyn (Seibly) Morgan, Kharis (Seibly) Greer, Jane (Haser) McGowan, Rachel (Brown) Aldapa, Andy Brown, Britta (Petersen) Gillman and Cole Petersen.

Jane's final marriage was to Ernest (Al) Sawyer. They met at Taws and Paws square dancing group and were married March 25, 1991.

Jane and Al enjoyed their retirement years traveling in their motor home to visit family, going on cruises and sharing time with their beloved dogs, Callie and Daisy, and most recently, Harley and Minnie.

The Sawyers were members of the First United Methodist Church where Jane enjoyed volunteering and cherished her church family. Jane and Al were married for almost 27 years.

Her happiest moments were being surrounded by her growing family. She was proud to be a great-grandma to 11 precious babies.

She fulfilled her destiny of being a wonderful Mom and Grandma by teaching all of the family the true meaning of "unconditional love!"

Jane passed away on Feb. 24, 2018. It is poignant that Jane and Al passed away within five days of one another.

A memorial for both Jane and Al will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at their home church, First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

Special thanks from the family to all those who helped care for both Jane and Al in their challenging final year; specifically, Senior Helpers, Central Coast Home Care, Villa Blanca and Assisted Hospice Care for their tender care and flexibility.

Also, a special thanks to Dr. Harbaugh for guiding Jane's care to the end.

— Dana Petersen