Jane Hideko Higa of Santa Barbara

Posted on September 10, 2014 | 1:50 p.m.

Source: Higa Family

Jane Hideko Higa, former vice president for student life and dean of students at Westmont College, died Sept. 5, 2014, of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. She was 63.

Jane retired a year ago after 24 years at Westmont, the longest-serving vice president in college history.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, Jane asked that donations be made to Homeboy Industries or Westmont College.

After graduating from Westmont in 1973 with a degree in social science, Jane earned a master of science degree in education with a major in college student personnel services from the University of Southern California. She served for seven years as dean for student affairs and two years as dean of women at Biola University before joining the Westmont staff in 1989 as vice president for student life and dean of students.

Jane’s student life work and involvement with the Association of Christians and Student Development (ACSD) earned national acclaim, and she received ACSD’s prestigious Don L. Boender Award in 1998. She served on the ACSD executive committee as both vice president and president-elect, spoke at numerous conferences, chaired the planning team for the annual conference and served as chair of the diversity task force. In 2011, ACSD honored her with its first Jane Hideko Higa Multicultural Advancement Award, which recognizes individuals doing excellent work in advancing multicultural competency.

Jane’s first husband, Paul Higa, died in 2006, and she will be remembered as a loving mother to their two children, Joshua Higa and Emiko Corey, an avid baker and a student life leader. Jane is also survived by her second husband, Jim Mannoia, and her son-in-law, Aaron Corey.

