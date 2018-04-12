Janelle Knight Is a Triple Winner for Santa Barbara Girls at Buena Meet

Track & Field

Janelle Knight won three events for the Santa Barbara High girls track & field team and Natani Drati, Thomas Everest and Devon Cetti were all double winners for the boys in a Channel League dual meet at Buena.

One of Knight's victories was a personal best 34-10.5 in the triple jump.

"That's the first time Janelle has triple jumped since she was a freshman," said coach Olivia Perdices. The senior also won the 100 (13.59) and 200 in a season-best 25.92.

Stefani Valdez added a win in the discus at 85-10.5 and was second in the shot put at 28-1

For the boys, Cetti swept the throws with a 52-0 in the shot put and 147-6 in the discus.

Drati won the triple jump at 40-8 and took third in the 200 meters at 23.25.

Everest won the 800 meters at 2:18.83 and took third in the 1600 meters at 4:59.85.

"Those were really competitive and tactical races on a ridiculously windy track," said Perdices.

Everest and Drati teamed with Mark Hernandez and Jacob Valenzuela to take the 4×400 meter relay in 3:44.51

"That's the last time we'll run a Channel League meet there, so it's pretty sweet to win the last event," said Perdices.

Buena won the boys meet 85-38 and took the girls competition 72-36.

The Dons next compete against Ventura at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday, April 18.

"It's going to be an interesting meet. We're both scoring duals against Ventura but won't score against each other until we run a tri meet at San Marcos the following week," said Perdices.

