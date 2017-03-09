Janelle Knight, Kiasa Salgado Shine for Dons at Ventura

Track & Field

Janelle Knight won three events and Kiasa Salgado captured the 400 and ran on a leg on a winning 4x400 relay team for Santa Barbara High in a Channel League track & field dual meet at Ventura on Wednesday.

The Dons we're outscored by a deep Ventura squad 105-29 on the girls and 98-28 on the boys.

Knight took the girls 100 in a personal best of 12.54, the 200 in 26.28 and long jump with a mark of 15-10.5

"Janelle has put in a tremendous amount of work through the entire summer and fall," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "It's really gratifying to see things coming together for her on the track. She was hurt almost the entire season last year and has done all you could ask to get back to full speed. "

Salgado clocked in 52.75 in the 400 and ran with Mark Hernandez, Thomas Everest and Gilbert Regalado to a season-best 3:34.72 in the relay.

"Kiasa has really taken the responsibility of leading this team on and off the track," Perdices said "He has a lot of range and is willing to run anywhere we ask him."

On the relay, Perdices said: "The 4×400 relay just keeps responding to the challenge. We've run different combinations and had different guys come through every meet. They just get together and run their best for each other every time out. I couldn't ask for any more from that group."

Santa Barbara returns to Larrabee Stadium Saturday for the 18-team Ventura Invitational.



