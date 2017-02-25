Janelle Knight, Santa Barbara Boys 4x400 Relay Take 2nd at T.O. Invite

Janelle Knight finished second in the long jump and Santa Barbara High's boys 4x400 finished as runners-up at the season-opening Thousand Oaks Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Anthony Flores, Thomas Everest, Gilbert Regalado and Kiasa Salgado clocked 3:38.65. The 800-meter sprint medley of Alexis Gaytan, Casey Mendez, Regalado and Salgado came in third in 1:40.45.
Knight jumped 16-4 in the long jump, took fourth in the 100 (12.79) and sixth in the 200 (26.79)
The Dons are back in action on Friday and Saturday March 4-5 at the Don Green Invitational at Moorpark.