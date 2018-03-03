Janelle Knight Wins Open 200 at Don Green Invite; Devon Cetti Takes Shot Put With a PR

Track & Field

Janelle Knight opened her track season at Santa Barbara High with a victory in an open division race at the Don Green Invitational at Moorpark High.

Knight won the 200 in a time of 26.58.



"Janelle ran a really smooth and controlled race," coach Olivia Perdices said. "She was sick and didn't run in last week's meet, so it's nice to see her open up on a high note."

Devon Cetti threw a personal best 57-7 to win the boys shot put and had a season-best of 153-3 for fifth in the discus.

"He's had a great start to his senior year, winning the shot in his first two meets. Those are big throws for how few reps we've been able to get him this season," said Perdices

Brandy Flores was third in the 300 meters hurdles in 51.00.

"That's the first time in two years she's run that race after missing most of the last two seasons with stress fractures," said Perdices.

