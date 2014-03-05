Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Janet Garufis Donates Hair in Support of Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | March 5, 2014 | 6:58 p.m.

Janet Garufis, CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust and trustee of Sansum Clinic, donated her hair to raise awareness of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic’s 14th annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research that is happening Saturday, March 15 along Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

Last year, more than 400 participants joined and raised more than $66,000 for local breast cancer research.

One hundred percent of the money raised is used locally to support breast cancer research programs at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. Financial support of our research program allows local physicians to participate in national research projects and brings promising new cancer treatment methods to patients in Santa Barbara.

The Cancer Center is proud to lead our community’s involvement in cancer research, keeping us on par with major academic medical facilities.

"One-third of those diagnosed with breast cancer will require chemotherapy, and of those 90 percent will lose their hair," Garufis said. "In speaking with the woman who will be weaving the wigs from hair, she shared that in 25 years of hand-making wigs, she has only seen silver hair donated twice. With breast cancer being the most common cancer treated at the Cancer Center (30 percent of all cases), and the average age of their patients being 66 years old, creating additional silver haired wigs to the center’s wig lending library will be extremely valuable to many touched by cancer in our community."

Contact the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic to join in this fun 5/10/15k walking event with a great spa zone afterward. This is a great cause with 100 percent of the proceeds staying local.

Hair Couture Designs in Camarillo will hand-weave Garufis' hair into a wig that will be donated back to the Cancer Center and made available for patients to borrow. Ashley Lipsett at Salon Patine was the stylist.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

