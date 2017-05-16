Janet Garufis New Board Chair at Sansum Clinic

Janet Garufis has been named the new chair of the Sansum Clinic Board of Trustees.

“Janet is a dedicated volunteer who is always the first to say yes and put her hand up to help make Santa Barbara a stronger community,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO/Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic.

Garufis plays a major philanthropic role in the Santa Barbara community through her professional position as chairman/CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. She also puts in considerable time and energy as a community volunteer.

A member of the Sansum Clinic Board of Trustees since May 2005, Garufis has a history of providing leadership to help navigate the complex changes facing the healthcare industry.

Garufis also serves on the Capital Campaign Steering Committee for the new Cancer Center, scheduled to open in the fall.

Garufis has taken the board chair position filled by Vicki Hazard since 2007.

Among the advancements that resulted under Hazard’s leadership, Sansum Clinic merged with the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, built a 60,000-square-foot medical campus on Foothill Road, and implemented a new electronic medical record.

To learn more about Sansum, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.