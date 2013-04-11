Janet Lazaran Profio, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1933-2013

Posted on April 11, 2013 | 4:21 p.m.

Source: Chris Profio

Janet Lazaran Profio, 80, of Simi Valley passed away April 7, 2013, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Janet was born in Uniontown, Pa., on Feb. 5, 1933, to James and Violet Lazaran. She graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1951. Following her high school graduation, Janet entered nurse’s training at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

After receiving her registered nurse license, Janet married A. Edward Profio on Sept. 29, 1954. They were married for 44 years until Ed’s death in 1999. After living in Virginia, Mass., and San Diego, the Profio family moved to Santa Barbara in 1969. In addition to working as an RN at a convalescent hospital, Janet was actively involved with the Welsh Pony Association of California and the Sanctuary Guild of San Roque Catholic Church in Santa Barbara.

Janet is survived by son Christopher Profio of Kahului, Hawaii; daughters Claudia Kirkpatrick of Simi Valley and Susan Tressler of Santa Barbara; sons-in-law Mark Kirkpatrick and Darryl Tressler; grandchildren Jennilyn Kirkpatrick, Kellen Tressler and Jerrett Tressler; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, April 13 at the Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home. The Rev. Jonathan Mulford will be officiating. A private burial will follow the funeral at Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Janet’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Janet’s family wishes to thank Buena Hospice Care and the Reminiscence staff at Sunrise of Wood Ranch in Simi Valley for their excellent care of Janet in her final years. Special thanks to Sunrise caregivers Alma Alvarez, Emily Gracom and Ana Roberts for the love and compassion they showed Janet.