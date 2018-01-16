Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Janet Napier Named Lawn Bowls President

By Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club | January 16, 2018 | 3:24 p.m.
Janet Napier Click to view larger
Janet Napier (Bonnie Carroll)

London born and raised, Janet Napier has been installed as president of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC), which was founded in 1937.

Napier immigrated to America as a young woman. She received her BA and MBA degrees from San Francisco State University.

She served as president/CEO of Easter Seals Tri-Counties in California for nine years, was president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise 2002-03, and continues to be active on Rotary's community and international service committees.

Napier volunteers for Santa Barbara International Film Festival and for the American Red Cross. She has been assisting with disaster relief following the Thomas Fire and Montecito floods.

Once she retired in 2005, Napier took lawn bowl lessons at the SBLBC. She said she enjoys the social aspects of the club, as well as relieving her stress while having fun with her fellow bowlers.

Napier said lawn bowls is an easy game but it takes a lot of practice to become an expert, which, she said, she is not.

Napier is married to Connard Hogan, a retired marriage and family therapist. They enjoy traveling around the world for pleasure and Rotary projects, she said.

As new president of the SBLBC, Napier said she is looking forward to developing the Tuesday Night Lawn Bowls campaign coordinated by Scott Coons.

She welcomes business people and residents to come to the club, 1216 De La Vina St., at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for free lessons and an introduction to the art of lawn bowls.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 