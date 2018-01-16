Janet Napier Named Lawn Bowls President

London born and raised, Janet Napier has been installed as president of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC), which was founded in 1937.

Napier immigrated to America as a young woman. She received her BA and MBA degrees from San Francisco State University.

She served as president/CEO of Easter Seals Tri-Counties in California for nine years, was president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise 2002-03, and continues to be active on Rotary's community and international service committees.

Napier volunteers for Santa Barbara International Film Festival and for the American Red Cross. She has been assisting with disaster relief following the Thomas Fire and Montecito floods.

Once she retired in 2005, Napier took lawn bowl lessons at the SBLBC. She said she enjoys the social aspects of the club, as well as relieving her stress while having fun with her fellow bowlers.

Napier said lawn bowls is an easy game but it takes a lot of practice to become an expert, which, she said, she is not.

Napier is married to Connard Hogan, a retired marriage and family therapist. They enjoy traveling around the world for pleasure and Rotary projects, she said.

As new president of the SBLBC, Napier said she is looking forward to developing the Tuesday Night Lawn Bowls campaign coordinated by Scott Coons.

She welcomes business people and residents to come to the club, 1216 De La Vina St., at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for free lessons and an introduction to the art of lawn bowls.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.