Janet O’Neill of Santa Barbara, 1947-2013

Posted on July 12, 2013 | 5:10 p.m.

Source: Julia-Rose Furman

Janet O’Neill passed away peacefully on July 3, 2013, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara. She was born Dec. 22, 1947.

She was a loving mother, wife and true friend. She traveled from Ireland to the United States when she was 20 years old, where she soon met the love of her life. She was married on July 15, 1972, among friends and family.

She loved hiking and camping outdoors, had a knack for words and a mischievous sense of humor.

She was passionate about her job, and enjoyed spending more than three decades at Cottage Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Furman, daughter Annalise Furman, son-in-law Matthew Rice, daughter Julia-Rose Furman, and pets Guinness and Todi.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation or Serenity House of Santa Barbara are welcome. A celebration of life party will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. For information and directions, please contact Julia-Rose at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .