Janet Penrose of Summerland, 1943-2014

Posted on July 16, 2014 | 1:20 p.m.

Source: Penrose Family

Janet Rhodes Penrose of Summerland died April 16, 2014.

She was born Dec. 8, 1943.

A service and celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. July 20 at Genoa Community Church in Genoa, Nev.

She is survived by her two stepsons, William Cory of Reno, Nev., and Douglas Herbert of Tempe, Ariz.; her daughter, Elizabeth Marie of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and her youngest son, John Nicholas, also of Santa Barbara. She is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Preston (8), Tessa (3) and Stella (1).

She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends, but we are comforted in knowing she is no longer suffering and is in the loving arms of our Lord.