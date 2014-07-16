Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 16, 2014 | 1:20 p.m.

Janet Penrose of Summerland, 1943-2014

Source: Penrose Family

Janet Rhodes Penrose
Janet Rhodes Penrose

Janet Rhodes Penrose of Summerland died April 16, 2014.

She was born Dec. 8, 1943.

A service and celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. July 20 at Genoa Community Church in Genoa, Nev.

She is survived by her two stepsons, William Cory of Reno, Nev., and Douglas Herbert of Tempe, Ariz.; her daughter, Elizabeth Marie of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and her youngest son, John Nicholas, also of Santa Barbara. She is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Preston (8), Tessa (3) and Stella (1).

She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends, but we are comforted in knowing she is no longer suffering and is in the loving arms of our Lord.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 