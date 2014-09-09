Janet Ravenscroft of Santa Barbara, 1945-2014

Posted on September 9, 2014 | 9:57 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Janet Ravenscroft was born in 1945 to Salvatore and Linda Savio of Santa Barbara.

She attended Guadalupe School, Bishop High School and Santa Barbara City College.

In 1978, Janet married Bill Ravenscroft. She and Bill were active for many years in the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, the University Club of Santa Barbara and the Italian American Boots Club. Janet was a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, and sang in their choir.

Janet is survived by her two stepchildren, James Ravenscroft of San Diego and Dianne Ravenscroft, who resides in Nevada. In addition, Janet has numerous first and second cousins living in both Santa Barbara and Italy.

Janet was a true animal lover. Her heart went out to any animal in need. She helped at various animal shelters, walking dogs and supporting their care, and was a strong advocate against any form of animal cruelty, donating to animal charities and shelters.

Janet passed away on Aug. 31, 2014. Services for Janet will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito. Interment will follow immediately at Santa Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janet to ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) for CATS, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.