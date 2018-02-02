Janet Salas Drives in 3 Runs in SBCC Softball Win

Softball

Leadoff hitter Emily Bland went 3-5 and Janet Salas drove in three runs on Friday, leading SBCC to a 6-5 softball victory over Saddleback in Mission Viejo.

The Vaqueros (3-0) took a 2-1 lead in the second on an RBI double by Kayla Sanchez and a run-scoring single by Chloe Wells. They scored three more in the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-1.

Salas, a freshman catcher from Dos Pueblos High, delivered a sacrifice fly in the third and a two-run triple in the fifth. The Gauchos (0-2) scored two in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the seventh before Isabella Gregson capped her complete game by getting Haley Rose on a flyout to right field.

Gregson (2-0) allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

Sanchez went 2-3 with two RBIs and Wells, Sloane Greeley and Madison Foster all had two of their team’s season-high 14 hits.

Santa Barbara hit .400 (6-15) with runners in scoring position.

The Vaqueros will play a doubleheader on Saturday at San Diego Mesa. They’ll take on Imperial Valley at 1 p.m. and San Diego Mesa at 3 p.m.