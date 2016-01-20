Janice ‘Jan’ Horn Peters of Santa Barbara, 1939-2015

Posted on January 20, 2016 | 9:52 a.m.

Source: Marina King

Janice "Jan" Horn Peters passed away peacefully in her home with her son by her side Dec. 4, 2015.

She was born in Falconer, N.Y., Feb. 15, 1939, to J. Edgar and Evelyn Horn. She had two sisters and two brothers.

Jan married her high school sweetheart, Jim Peters, in 1958. They had four children and moved from Buffalo, N.Y., to Los Angeles in 1976, and relocated to Santa Barbara in 1979, where they enjoyed a beautiful life together.

The love of her life, Jim passed away Jan. 4, 1999.

Jan was a skilled seamstress and spent much of her time creating beautiful clothing and home décor. Her attention to detail was impeccable.

She loved time with family and friends, playing games, dancing and camping.

One of her greatest gifts was preparing and serving meals to her extended church family and friends.

She will forever be remembered for her hospitality, generosity, love and compassion.

A celebration of life luncheon and memorial service will be held Jan. 24, 2016, at 12 p.m. at Oaks Bible Church, located at 560 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara.