Janice Marie Proffitt, 1922-2017

Posted on November 29, 2017 | 6:06 p.m.

Source: Brad Proffitt

Janice Marie Proffitt passed peacefully on Oct. 31, 2017, at the wonderful age of 95.

Janice’s dear parents, George and Mary Gebhard, nicknamed her “Dolly,” and only her close friends were allowed to call her that. Janice was born July 29, 1922, in Manitowoc, Wis.

After graduating from Lincoln High School, she became the personal secretary for John West at the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Co. This is where she met her husband, Floyd, who was assigned to the submarine, USS Macabi SS375.

When the war ended, Floyd, Janice and their new baby moved to California. Eventually, they had four children and settled in Santa Barbara on the Mesa.

Janice was very involved in the library system at La Cumbre Jr. High, and she was a long-time volunteer at the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse in Santa Barbara.

Her children adored her and depended on her sharp mind and her extensive vocabulary. To Janice, there was nothing more important than her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Janice glowed when her family was together.

Her husband, Floyd, preceded her death after 71 years of marriage. Janice is survived by her children Jewel, George, Pauline and Bradley; her grandchildren Richelle, Mark, Aimee, Travis, Amy and Sarah; and her great-grandchildren Camden, Lukas, Annika, Nikolaus, Forest, Taryn, Zack, Jordin and Lacey.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in her memory to the Braille Institute, 2031 De la Vina St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

— Brad Proffitt