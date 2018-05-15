Janice Peterson, formerly of Santa Barbara

Posted on May 15, 2018 | 12:38 p.m.

Source: Eric Peterson

Janice Peterson never shied away from a lively debate or an opportunity to prove her comprehensive command of language, art, politics, philosophy, and communication. She loved her family and friends fiercely and proved it every day of her life.

She died May 7, after a long and brave battle against lung cancer.



Janice Lindsay was born in Compton, California, and lived there with her father, Bill, her mother, Hazel, and her older brother, Billy. She graduated from Manuel Dominguez High School in 1961, and attended Long Beach State College.

She got a job at Disneyland and quickly became Walt Disney’s favorite monorail driver.



1963 was a big year for Janice. She fell deeply in love with another favored monorail driver, her husband-to-be Rich Peterson, got married, got pregnant, had a baby, and moved to Santa Barbara, in approximately that order.

Rich began his career with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, and Janice continued her education at the University of California at Santa Barbara.



Janice earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and took pride in that accomplishment, because at that time they were raising two children while living in a tiny house trailer, while Rich was building their home in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Following her graduation, she became a highly respected professor of speech and debate at UCSB and later at Santa Barbara City College.



Janice directed the Honors program at SBCC, and was also president of the Academic Senate. She also started a “Toastmasters” group at the Lompoc Federal Penitentiary, and taught prisoners how to become confident public speakers.



Janice and Rich moved to San Juan Island in 2002, where Janice quickly became immersed in island life. She became a member of Kiwanis, Rotary, and the San Juan Island Yacht Club.

She joined the SJ Community Theatre board and served as board president. As a columnist for the online newspaper “Island Guardian,” she had many followers of her regular postings, which still can be found on the site.



Janice was elected to the San Juan County charter review commission with the largest vote percentage in her district. She fought valiantly from a minority position to retain the original charter, to no avail.



She enjoyed crabbing, shrimping, and photography. She was known for her beautiful handwriting, her love of microphones, and her unbelievable knowledge of every topic known to man.



Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Rich Peterson; her brother, Bill Lindsay of Bend, OR; her son, Eric, daughter-in-law, Kit, and grandchildren Phoebe and Zander, of Santa Barbara: her daughter, Kira, and grandchildren Audrey and Eric Sable; and former son-in-law John Sable of San Juan Island; as well as hundreds of friends in Santa Barbara and Friday Harbor.



Janice had a huge personality, and for those that knew her well, a sharp edge that none will ever forget. She will be missed by all whom she touched.



A celebration of Janice’s life will be held at the San Juan Island Yacht Club on Thursday, June 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. All of Janice’s friends are invited.