Janie Stutts Comer of Santa Barbara, 1920-2016

Posted on April 18, 2016 | 4:11 p.m.

Source: Amy Comer

Janie Stutts Comer passed away April 8, 2016, in Santa Barbara at the age of 95.

Janie was born Oct. 24, 1920, to Lambert and Addie Mae Stutts in Iron City, Tenn.

She often spoke of her time serving her country during WWII in the United States Naval Reserve as a WAVE and was very proud that she had the opportunity to serve.

Janie loved the Santa Barbara area and worked many years for local physicians and the Goleta Valley Hospital. She made many friends throughout her career and up until her recent passing would speak of her doctors and her patients.

Her favorite memories were spent camping and fishing with her husband, children and close family friends. Janie had a quick wit and an endearing, feisty nature.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Comer, and her daughter Pamela J. Comer.

She is survived by her sister, Jackie Burch of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; children John and Amy Comer; grandchildren Celeste Aliaga, Andrew Cody Martin, Callie Frances Martin Robertson and Reef Comer; and her great grandchildren Daisy Aliaga, Alexis Aliaga and Charles Tatum Robertson.

The family wishes to thank Claudia and Gloria of Buena Vista Care Center, Dr. Sal Garofalo and Santa Barbara Hospice for their care.