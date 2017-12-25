January 19 Marks New Santa Barbara School District Student Enrollment, Transfer Option

Santa Barbara Unified School District students are enjoying winter break, but young learners who live in one school’s boundary and want to attend a different campus for the 2018-19 school year have some homework to finish.

Jan. 19 marks the deadline for intradistrict transfer requests to submit applications to the district's Student Services Department at 720 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Proof of residency and immunization records must be taken to the school site after all SBUSD schools open Jan. 2.

The new student enrollment and the student intradistrict transfer form is available on the district’s website at school offices and the district office.

Frann Wageneck, assistant superintendent of student services, said online enrollment helps eliminate unnecessary trips to the district office for families who want to begin the process now.

The application is for a student to transfer from one school within SBUSD’s boundaries to another.

Incoming and current high school students applying to academies are required to complete the form, too.

District officials remind parents that late transfer applications will be reviewed no earlier than one week before the first day of school. The 2018-2019 school year begins Aug. 22.

Charter school enrollment applications are separate from SBUSD’s enrollment process, and those interested are encouraged to call the school for more information, according to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

SBUSD student’s enrollment in an elementary, junior high, or high school is based on the parent’s home address.

SBUSD provides the choice for new students and transfers to join nine elementary schools, four junior high schools and five high schools within district boundaries.

For more information, contact the SBUSD’s office of Student Services at 805.963.4338 ext. 6276 or ext. 6278.

