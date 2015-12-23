January 1st Thursday to Feature Poets’ Responses to Santa Barbara Printmakers’ Exhibition

Advice

The Santa Barbara Printmakers’ 22nd Annual Juried Exhibition provides a unique opportunity to the Santa Barbara community to view and learn about fine art printmaking today. Artists throughout California were invited to submit up to three works for the exhibition.

As part of the programming around the Printmakers' exhibition, the Poets Respond to Prints event will take place during 1st Thursday Jan. 7, 2016, from 5-8 p.m, with the reading beginning promptly at 6 p.m. in the Planning Commission Hearing Room adjacent to Channing Peake Gallery in the Santa Barbara County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu Street.

The event is moderated by co-curators Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle and Linda Saccoccio.

Other participating poets include Santa Barbara Poets Laureate Emeriti Perie Longo, David Starkey and Chryss Yost; Rhode Island Poet Laureate Rick Benjamin; Ron Alexander; Susan Chiavelli; Carol DeCanio; Richard Jarrette; Enid Osborn; Emma Trelles and George Yatchisin.

The poets were inspired by prints created by artists using a variety of techniques, such as woodblock printing, photopolymer etching, viscosity monoprints and chine-collé.

Poets responded to artworks by Tony Askew, Cody Cambell, Rosemarie Gebhart, Colleen Kelly, David Graves, Bay Hallowell, Patricia Post, Karen Schroeder, Garrett Speirs, Nina Ward, Sara Woodburn and Don Zimmerman.

“Santa Barbara poets have an honored tradition of creating ekphrastic poetry inspired by the work of visual artists," Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Rolle said. "We are honored to be invited by the group to interact with their work. This symbiosis of words and images offers an expanded interpretation of the individual works for both the printmaker and the poet.”

For more information on the Santa Barbara Printmakers, please contact Bay Hallowell at [email protected].

For information on Channing Peake exhibitions and 1st Thursday events in the gallery, please contact the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission at 805.568.3990 or online at www.sbartscommission.org.

— Elizabeth Hallowell represents the Santa Barbara Arts Commission.