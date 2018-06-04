Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:26 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

January Is Healthy Weight Month at Sansum Clinic

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | January 6, 2014 | 9:51 a.m.

Two-thirds of Americans are considered overweight or obese, while one-third of school-age children are overweight or obese.

Obesity is the driving factor of so many chronic conditions — heart disease, diabetes and cancer — that greatly affect quality of life. Many of the health problems associated with obesity can be avoided by maintaining a healthy weight.

January is Healthy Weight Month at Sansum Clinic. We are here to encourage our patients and the community to reach and maintain a healthy weight.

Sansum Clinic offers a broad range of options and programs for achieving a healthy lifestyle no matter your weight-loss goals. From group classes and health education to the Doctor’s Weight Management Program and bariatric surgery, Sansum Clinic has something for everyone.

Visit SansumClinic.org/Healthy-Weight, your online resource for:

» Advice from our medical specialists on what you should know if you are overweight.

» Links to services and programs designed to help you maintain a healthy weight, including our Doctor’s Weight Management Program.

» Easy fitness tips from our physical therapists to get you moving.

» Healthy recipes from our registered dieticians.

» Information regarding our bariatric surgery program.

You can also visit the Health Resource Center at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara, or call 805.681.7672.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

 

