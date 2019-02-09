Japanese Celebration in Lompoc Opens to Sound of Daiko Drums

The rolling thunder of daiko drums will break the Sunday morning silence as Ojai O’Daiko makes its first appearance in Lompoc March 3. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at Valley of the Flowers Church, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.

Heralding the first Lompoc Japanese Drum Festival, or Daiko Matsuri (太鼓の祭典), the drums will open an event mirroring Girls Day (Hina-matsuri 雛祭) in Japan. Hinamatsuri, also called Doll's Day or Girls' Day, is celebrated annually in Japan on March 3.

Platforms covered with a red carpet material are used to display a set of ornamental dolls representing the emperor, empress, attendants and musicians in traditional court dress of the Heian period.

“Our congregation and our community have been so blessed by the contributions by Japanese immigrants and their families, the time is overdue that we recognize them,” said Rev. Jane Quandt, pastor of Valley of the Flowers Church. “Ojai O’Daiko will certainly draw attention.”

After the booms subside, a tai chi demonstration, origami, Girls Day dolls and Japanese food will be on display for viewing, participation or consumption, all free and open to the public.

For more information, call 805-733-3333 or email [email protected]

— Valley of the Flowers Church.