Jarice Butterfield Joins UCP WORK, Inc. Board

Jarice Butterfield has been named as a new board member at UCP WORK, Inc.

Butterfield has master’s degrees in special education/education therapy and in educational leadership and organizations, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and organizations with an emphasis in special education and school psychology.

She is currently the SELPA director in Santa Barbara County and oversees the special education funding and services for students with disabilities for the 23 LEA/Districts in the county.

A licensed brain injury and language development specialist, Butterfield has training and experience in special education, including English language development, traumatic brain injury and dyslexia.

Butterfield provides staff development nationally and in the state of California on meeting the needs of English learners with disabilities, brain injury, and assessment and remediation.

She drafted the handbook Meeting the Needs of English Learners with Disabilities and Best Practices for Meeting the Needs for English Learners with Disabilities through LRP, and Best Practices for Meeting the Needs of Students with Traumatic Brain Injury.

The parent of a daughter who is a brain-injury survivor, Butterfield is passionate about community integration for young adults with disabilities.

In addition to Butterfield, UCP WORK, Inc.’s other board members include: Chairperson Gary Clancy, Secretary Joe Salcedo and Treasurer Ned Emerson.

Also, members Jeffrey Cowen, David Fainer Jr., Richard Rosin, Julie Sorenson, Cynthia Steffen, Tony Vallejo and Rebecca Koch. Kathy Webb is executive director, and Dr. Ron Cohen is CEO.

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. provides services to residents of the Tri-Counties with mental and/or physical disabilities, so they may live and work independently as contributing citizens within the community of their choice.

For more information, visit www.ucpworkinc.org.

— Eryn M. Eckert for UCP WORK, Inc.