Jaron Rillie Goes Off in 4th Quarter to Lead Dos Pueblos Past Rio Mesa

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos recovered from a slow first period and defeated Rio Mesa behind 29 points from Jaron Rillie on the road Tuesday.

"Jaron was big for us tonight," coach Joe Zamora said. "He stepped up in the fourth quarter and put us in his back. He had 13 of our 15 fourth-quarter points and was perfect from the free-throw line going, 7 for 7 tonight."

The Chargers trailed 12-5 in the first quarter but responded with 14 points in the second quarter and cut the deficit 23-19 by halftime. They were down 33-32 in the third before Rillie started going off.

Alex McCeney added seven points for DP (4-5).

The Chargers play at Chavez on Friday.

