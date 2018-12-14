Jaron Rillie Scores 27 to Lead Dos Pueblos Comeback Against Chavez

Boys Basketball

Jaron Rillie helped bring Dos Pueblos back from a 13-5 first-quarter deficit to a 54-50 non-league boys basketball win over Chavez of Delano on Friday.

Rillie poured in 27 points and Baylor Huyck added 12 for the Chargers (5-5).

"I was happy that Baylor was more aggressive today," DP coach Joe Zamor said. "Jaron was definitely a big factor in our comeback."

The Chargers outscored Chavez 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 25-22 lead.

"I felt that our defense got better through the game. We still had too many unforced turnovers that we need to correct," Zamora said. "The guys never stopped battling and we were able to finish strong and win this game."

Dos Pueblos plays Saturday at San Gabriel Academy.