Jaron Rillie’s 21 Points Lead Dos Pueblos to First Win

Boys Basketball

Jaron Rillie scored 21 points to lead Dos Pueblos to its first win of boys basketball season, a 58-38 decision at Righetti on Wednesday.

Alex McCeney had 13 points and Kelen Pisacane added nine points for the Chargers (1-3).

Dos Pueblos pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 16-7 to take a 47-28 lead.

"Jaron Rillie set the tone for us tonight," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "He led us in scoring and assists, and was a key factor in getting us into our offense.

"We were able to get a lot of rebounds tonight and I was happy with our effort on the road," added Zamora.

The Chargers (1-3) face CIF Division 3A sixth-ranked St. Bonaventure at home on Friday.